Harley-Davidson unveils 2027 ST bikes with 1,923 cc 115hp
Harley-Davidson just dropped its 2027 ST lineup: meet the new Road King ST, Street Glide ST, and Road Glide ST.
These bikes now pack a punchy 1,923 cc engine with 115hp (that's a solid 12% boost), plus sharper handling.
The Road King ST alone sheds about 9kg compared to last year's model.
Harley-Davidson ST gets Brembo brakes
Expect upgraded brakes from Brembo, Showa suspension for smoother rides, and smart tech like cornering ABS and traction control across the range.
You can also pick from bold colors like Vivid Black or Baja Orange with cool blacked-out details.
Pricing isn't out yet, so stay tuned if you're thinking of an upgrade!