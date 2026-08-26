Haryana announces 100% vehicle tax waiver for EVs priced <=₹30L
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Haryana just made buying an electric vehicle a lot sweeter; there's now a 100% motor vehicle tax waiver for new electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom price), starting August 21, 2026.
If your electric vehicle costs more than that, you still get a solid 50% tax break.
Haryana replaces 20% rebate, registration required
This replaces the old 20% rebate and only applies if you buy and register your ride in Haryana (sorry, no out-of-state loopholes).
Early winners include folks saving ₹2.45 lakh on Mahindra BE 6 or ₹81,120 on a Tata Tiago EV.
The CNG rebate stays at 20%. It's all part of Haryana's push for cleaner transport before stricter Delhi-NCR emission rules hit next year.