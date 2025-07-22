Henkel introduces India's 1st mid-haul electric truck
Henkel India just launched the country's first mid-haul electric truck, teaming up with logistics and EV retrofitting partners.
This 8-tonne truck runs on an indigenously developed electric powertrain and can go up to 250km on one charge—even when fully loaded.
It'll be hitting major industrial routes like Chennai-Pune and Pune-Halol, backed by fast-charging stations at key stops.
Truck covers 250km per charge
Designed for medium-distance freight, the truck carries up to 8 tons and covers 250km per charge.
Each round trip between Chennai and Pune can cut about 1,200kg of greenhouse gas emissions—a step toward cleaner logistics in India.
Companies can retrofit existing trucks
Instead of buying new trucks, companies can retrofit their existing ones—making it a budget-friendly way to go electric.
With its solid range, full payload capacity, and big carbon savings, it's a smart pick for anyone looking to reduce emissions without breaking the bank.