Henkel introduces India's 1st mid-haul electric truck Jul 22, 2025

Henkel India just launched the country's first mid-haul electric truck, teaming up with logistics and EV retrofitting partners.

This 8-tonne truck runs on an indigenously developed electric powertrain and can go up to 250km on one charge—even when fully loaded.

It'll be hitting major industrial routes like Chennai-Pune and Pune-Halol, backed by fast-charging stations at key stops.