Hennessey reveals $2.5 million Blackbird supercar with 850hp

Inside, the Blackbird skips screens for old-school analog dials and an aviation-style overhead start button, giving it serious retro flair.

There's practical storage for carry-ons up front and unique luggage pods in back, plus aerodynamic touches like rear flaps and custom wheels.

Only 71 will be made worldwide, with deliveries set for 2029 after Venom F5 wraps up in 2028.

The Blackbird is a tribute to the legendary SR-71 spy plane.