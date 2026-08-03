Hennessey reveals $2.5 million Blackbird supercar with 850hp
Hennessey just revealed the Blackbird, a $2.5 million supercar inspired by the legendary SR-71 spy plane.
It packs a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine (co-developed with Ilmor Engineering) that delivers up to 850hp, paired with a classic six-speed manual gearbox.
Thanks to its lightweight carbon-fiber build, this car rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 2.5 seconds and tops out at 354km/h.
Blackbird analog cockpit and 71 units
Inside, the Blackbird skips screens for old-school analog dials and an aviation-style overhead start button, giving it serious retro flair.
There's practical storage for carry-ons up front and unique luggage pods in back, plus aerodynamic touches like rear flaps and custom wheels.
Only 71 will be made worldwide, with deliveries set for 2029 after Venom F5 wraps up in 2028.
The Blackbird is a tribute to the legendary SR-71 spy plane.