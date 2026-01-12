Next Article
Hero MotoCorp and Valeo join forces to boost bike safety
Auto
Hero MotoCorp is teaming up with global automotive technology company Valeo to bring advanced safety features—like Forward Collision Warning and Pedestrian Detection—to their upcoming motorcycles and scooters, including electric models under the Vida brand.
The goal? Make everyday rides safer for more people, especially in busy cities, by adding these smart systems even to entry-level bikes.
Smarter tech for safer city rides
These new rider assistance systems use radar and cameras to spot hazards in real time, helping riders avoid accidents in hectic urban traffic.
Valeo's radar expertise is a big plus here.
By rolling out this tech in India, both companies hope to make city travel smoother and much safer for everyone on two wheels.