BMW is bringing 3 new electric cars to India
BMW is set to launch three new all-electric vehicles in India, aiming for EVs to make up a quarter of its sales by 2026.
In 2025, BMW sold about 18,000 cars here, with EVs already hitting a solid 21% of that number.
What's coming and how much?
BMW hasn't revealed the names or specs yet, but all three will be pure electrics—no hybrids.
The iX1 (₹50 lakh) led their EV sales last year and attracted plenty of first-time luxury buyers moving up from mainstream brands.
Expect prices for the new models to hover around ₹60 lakh, similar to Tesla's Model Y.
Charging ahead: BMW's big plans
To stay ahead in luxury EVs (where it claims nearly 60% market share), BMW is investing ₹400 crore in upgrading showrooms and adding more charging stations—12 on highways at intervals of about 300km and 52 at dealerships.
Plus, they're planning updates or launches for 27 different models soon.