Tata Punch facelift launches tomorrow: Here's what's new

Tata Motors is dropping the refreshed Punch micro-SUV on January 13, bringing updated looks, more features, and a tweaked lineup. The new Punch comes in six trims—Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S—with a slight price bump expected over the current ₹5.50-₹9.30 lakh range.

What's changed? The facelift gets an EV-inspired front with LED headlamps and DRLs, a reworked bumper, and fresh LED tail-lamps at the back.

Safety features are now standard across all trims, including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tire pressure monitoring (TPMS), drive modes, and those sharp LED lights—even on the base Smart model.

Features & engines for every vibe Inside, you get upgrades like rear AC vents and steering controls from Pure trim upward; an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto kicks in at Pure+.

Higher trims add a 360° camera, blind-spot monitor, and wireless charging, with the sunroof featuring voice assist available only on the top Accomplished+ S trim—basically all the cool stuff.

Engine options include regular petrol (manual or AMT), a new turbo-petrol for extra punch (pun intended), plus CNG for budget-conscious drivers.