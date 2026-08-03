Hero MotoCorp leads July boost in India's ICE 2 wheelers

India's ICE two-wheeler market got a boost this July, mostly thanks to festive vibes.

Hero MotoCorp led the pack, selling over 5 lakh bikes and scooters, a solid 21.58% jump from last year, though just a tiny dip compared to June.

Honda wasn't far behind with around 4.76 lakh units sold, marking steady growth of 2.17% year-on-year.