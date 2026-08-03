Hero MotoCorp leads July boost in India's ICE 2 wheelers
Auto
India's ICE two-wheeler market got a boost this July, mostly thanks to festive vibes.
Hero MotoCorp led the pack, selling over 5 lakh bikes and scooters, a solid 21.58% jump from last year, though just a tiny dip compared to June.
Honda wasn't far behind with around 4.76 lakh units sold, marking steady growth of 2.17% year-on-year.
Multiple 2 wheeler makers grow
TVS moved over 4.37 lakh units, up by 6.42% from June.
Suzuki broke its own record with more than 1.23 lakh sold, a huge leap of 35.01% from last month and over 28% higher than last year.
Bajaj Auto saw nearly one-fifth growth with sales topping 1.65 lakh units, while Royal Enfield impressed too, selling more than 1 lakh bikes, up by a whopping 38.11%.