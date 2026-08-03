Hero MotoCorp names Anuj Dua premium segment chief business officer
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Hero MotoCorp, the world's biggest two-wheeler brand, is making a strong push into the premium segment.
Anuj Dua just stepped in as chief business officer for this area, with executive chairman Pawan Munjal saying the move matches what younger riders want: more innovation, fresh designs, and better customer experiences.
Hero launches models, revamps stores, motorsports
FY'26 saw Hero drop new models like Glamour X, Xtreme 125R, XPulse 210, Xoom 160, and even Harley-Davidson X440 T.
They're also revamping stores and getting into motorsports to connect with riders.
Dua's job includes expanding the lineup and building loyalty through events and partnerships that bring bike fans together.