Hero MotoCorp unveils Xtreme 160R 4V on October 16
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Hero MotoCorp is dropping the refreshed Xtreme 160R 4V on October 16.
The big news? A sharper look and a new TFT display that could also offer Google Maps mirroring, so navigation just got easier.
Updates to the fuel tank, headlights, and taillights are also in the mix.
Sleeker Xtreme 160R 4V, engine uncertain
You'll notice a sleeker design with tweaks for better comfort, though the rear tire hugger from earlier teasers didn't make the cut.
Underneath, it's less likely to be powered by the same reliable 163.2cc engine (16.9hp/14.9 Nm), so performance stays familiar.
Pricing isn't out yet, but it could be increased or retained alongside these upgrades.