Honda Activa 125 available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 05:47 pm

Honda is offering 5% cashback on Activa 125

Honda has announced a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on its BS6-compliant Activa 125 two-wheeler in India. This offer is valid on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards till June 30. To recall, this benefit has also been introduced on the company's Hornet 2.0, Dio, X-Blade, Activa 6G, and Grazia 125 models. Here are more details.

Design

It has a kerb weight of 111kg

The Activa 125 is 1,850mm long

The Honda Activa 125 sits on an underbone frame and features an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a silvered grab rail, and an under-seat storage compartment. It also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and rides on 12-inch and 10-inch alloy wheels on the front and rear, respectively. The two-wheeler weighs 111kg and has a fuel capacity of 5.3-liter.

Information

The vehicle runs on a 124cc engine

The Honda Activa 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8.18hp of power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,00rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

Combined Braking System is offered for improved handling

For the rider's safety, the Honda Activa 125 is equipped with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively, along with Combined Braking System for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 3-step adjustable, spring-loaded, hydraulic unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda Activa 125: Pricing

The Honda Activa 125 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 71,674 for the base Standard model and goes up to Rs. 78,797 for the top-spec Deluxe variant (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).