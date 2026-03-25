Honda and Sony's Afeela EVs won't be out anymore

Honda and Sony have officially announced the cancellation of their Afeela electric vehicles (EVs), including the highly-anticipated sedan and SUV. The decision comes after Honda's recent reassessment of its electrification strategy, which noted changes in the EV market. The joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), launched in 2022, is now considering its next steps amid this development.

Termination Production of Afeela EV was to begin in late 2026 The first Afeela EV was scheduled to be produced at Honda's Ohio plant by late 2026. However, both the development and planned launch have been discontinued. Despite this setback, Honda and Sony remain committed to their partnership and are exploring new concepts for SHM's future in the mobility sector. Further updates are expected as they determine their next course of action in the electric vehicle space.

Strategy shift Honda previously halted production of 3 models Earlier this month, Honda scrapped two of its own EVs and a third model that was supposed to revive the Acura RSX. In a joint statement, Honda and Sony said these changes are also impacting the Afeela-branded models planned for sale by their joint venture. The companies will "review SHM's business direction," but they are not breaking up.

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