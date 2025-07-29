Honda's N-One e: is a kei car with electric heart

Honda's kei car packs a 63hp electric motor

You get up to 245km on a single charge with the N-Van e: plus 50 kW fast charging, so quick top-ups are easy.

Inside, there are lots of physical buttons and a handy rotary volume dial.

The N-One e: also has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), letting you power gadgets during blackouts using an adapter from Honda.

It lands in Japan this September and heads to Europe next—but no US launch is planned for now.