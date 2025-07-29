Next Article
Honda's N-One e: is a kei car with electric heart
Honda just showed off the N-One e:, its smallest electric car yet, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This quirky little kei car stands out with a boxy look, high roof, and compact wheels.
It's expected to be under 3,400mm long and packs a 63 BHP electric motor—perfect for city life.
Honda's kei car packs a 63hp electric motor
You get up to 245km on a single charge with the N-Van e: plus 50 kW fast charging, so quick top-ups are easy.
Inside, there are lots of physical buttons and a handy rotary volume dial.
The N-One e: also has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), letting you power gadgets during blackouts using an adapter from Honda.
It lands in Japan this September and heads to Europe next—but no US launch is planned for now.