Huawei debuts headlamp projector at Beijing Auto Show, projects movies Auto May 03, 2026

Huawei just showed off its headlamp projector technology at the Beijing Auto Show, and it's pretty wild: you can actually use your car's headlights to project movies or sports onto a screen while parked.

Think of it as a drive-in theater, but anywhere you want.

This feature is rolling out soon in cars like the Huawei AITO M9, Qijing GT7 shooting brake, and Luxeed V9.