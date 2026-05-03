Huawei debuts headlamp projector at Beijing Auto Show, projects movies
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Huawei just showed off its headlamp projector technology at the Beijing Auto Show, and it's pretty wild: you can actually use your car's headlights to project movies or sports onto a screen while parked.
Think of it as a drive-in theater, but anywhere you want.
This feature is rolling out soon in cars like the Huawei AITO M9, Qijing GT7 shooting brake, and Luxeed V9.
Huawei introduces 120m lidar detection
It's not just for fun: these smart headlights also boost safety by lighting up crosswalks, lane lines, and even projecting speed limits when visibility is low.
The system can spot road debris to help you steer clear of hazards.
Plus, Huawei introduced a lidar sensor that detects tiny objects from far away (up to 120 meters), along with new traction control for snowy roads.