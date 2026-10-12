Hyundai Bayon gains bolder look and larger size for 2027
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Hyundai's smallest SUV in Europe, the Bayon, just got a bold new look for 2027.
It's now bigger, with sharp angles and pronounced fenders that make it stand out, but it's still compact enough to handle city streets with ease.
Bayon gains 12.3in screens and hybrid
Inside, the Bayon packs a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and digital cluster, plus wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even a digital key.
For the first time, there's a full-hybrid setup coming later, pairing a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor for better efficiency and 136hp, making it both smarter and greener than before.