Hyundai Bayon launches October 26, 2026 with generative AI assistant
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Hyundai's new Bayon SUV, launching October 26, 2026, is bringing some serious tech vibes.
Its standout feature? A generative AI voice assistant powered by Perplexity and SoundHound AI.
You can chat with it in plain language to plan trips, check the weather, find hotels, or get sports updates. No stiff commands needed.
Bayon includes dual displays and Bluelink
The Bayon isn't just about the voice assistant. It comes with two 12.3-inch panoramic displays for navigation and entertainment, plus over-the-air updates so your car's software stays fresh without trips to the service center.
With support for multiple Indian languages and over 70 connected features via Hyundai Bluelink, this SUV aims to make smart driving more accessible (and a lot more fun) for everyone.