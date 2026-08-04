Hyundai breaks US July sales record at 82,480 vehicles
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Hyundai just broke its own US sales record for July 2026, moving 82,480 vehicles, a 4% jump from last year.
SUVs dominated the numbers, making up 73% of sales.
The Tucson was a standout with a 20% boost, and the Elantra saw an impressive 39% rise.
Hyundai HEV sales jump 35%
Even though some models like Palisade, Santa Fe, and Kona slipped a bit this year, Hyundai's overall sales are still up by 3%, totaling over 500,000 cars so far in 2026.
Hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) had their best July ever: sales soared by 35%, thanks to big gains from models like Sonata HEV (up 85%).
According to CEO Randy Parker, strong demand for SUVs and hybrids is driving Hyundai's momentum.