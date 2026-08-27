Hyundai exploring sales of Boston Dynamics humanoid robots through dealerships
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Hyundai is reportedly exploring selling humanoid robots through its dealerships.
These robots, made by Boston Dynamics, the robotics company Hyundai controls, could be sitting alongside new cars in showrooms, making the future feel a lot closer.
Hyundai Capital weighing robot loans
Hyundai Capital is considering offering loans for these robots, just like they do for cars.
Boston Dynamics is known for high-tech bots like Spot and Stretch, while other automakers like BMW and Tesla are also jumping into robotics:
BMW uses Figure's robots at BMW's manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Tesla is prepping its Optimus robot for production.