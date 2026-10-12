Hyundai opens Bayon SUV bookings in India for ₹11,000
Hyundai's new Bayon SUV is landing in India soon, with bookings now open for ₹11,000.
Sitting between the Venue and Creta, the Bayon is being called an "Intelligent Utility Vehicle" and will start reaching customers during the festive season.
Bayon debuts generative AI assistant
The Bayon stands out with its bold design: think sculpted hood, sharp wheel wells, and sleek LED lights.
Inside, you get dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrument-cluster functions, plus Hyundai's first-ever generative AI voice assistant powered by Perplexity and SoundHound for smooth conversations.
It also packs tech like NVIDIA-accelerated infotainment technology, over-the-air updates for car features, and a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with manual or automatic options.
Pricing drops at launch on October 26.