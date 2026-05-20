Hyundai recalls over 54,000 Elantra hybrids in US for overheating
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Hyundai is recalling over 54,000 Elantra Hybrids (2024-2026) in the US because their hybrid power control unit can overheat, raising the risk of fires.
The issue can also cause cars not to start or suddenly lose power, especially when electrical loads are high.
The recall was announced by US safety officials on Wednesday.
Hyundai dealers will update software free
If you own one of these cars, Hyundai dealers will update your software for free; just reach out and book an appointment soon.
This move follows similar recalls from Ford and Tesla earlier this year, showing how carmakers are stepping up on safety and acting fast when problems pop up.