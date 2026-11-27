The Creta could see its starting price rise from ₹10.90 lakh to ₹10.98 lakh, and the Venue might jump from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹8.05 lakh.

Other models like Exter (up by ₹4,000), Bayon (₹5,000 hike), Grand i10 Nios (₹3,000 more), and i20 (₹4,000 increase) may also get costlier.

Even sedans like Aura and Verna aren't spared: they're likely to go up by ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Official price changes take effect on December 1, so keep an eye out if you're planning a purchase soon!