Hyundai to raise prices in India from December 1
Heads up if you're eyeing a Hyundai: prices for several models are going up by as much as ₹8,000 starting December 1, 2026.
The company says rising input costs are behind the move.
While Hyundai hasn't revealed the full list yet, popular picks like the Creta and Venue are expected to be affected.
Hyundai model price increases detailed
The Creta could see its starting price rise from ₹10.90 lakh to ₹10.98 lakh, and the Venue might jump from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹8.05 lakh.
Other models like Exter (up by ₹4,000), Bayon (₹5,000 hike), Grand i10 Nios (₹3,000 more), and i20 (₹4,000 increase) may also get costlier.
Even sedans like Aura and Verna aren't spared: they're likely to go up by ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.
Official price changes take effect on December 1, so keep an eye out if you're planning a purchase soon!