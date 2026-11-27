Hyundai unveils Mercury EV, planned CATL 100 seconds swap
Hyundai just showed off the Mercury, a fresh electric SUV concept at Auto Guangzhou 2026.
What's cool? It is planned to get CATL's battery-swapping tech in a second version, so you can swap out a dead battery for a charged one in just 100 seconds, no long charging waits.
The system connects to CATL's growing Choco-Swap network, aiming for 6,000 stations across China by 2027.
Mercury styling and Hyundai EV rollout
Mercury stands out with its bold "shark nose" look in Citrine Neon, tailored specifically for Chinese drivers and safety rules.
Hyundai is also rolling out more new-energy cars soon: the Ioniq V range extender next year and the production version of the Earth concept in 2028, part of their bigger plan to win over China's electric vehicle crowd.