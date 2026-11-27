Hyundai just showed off the Mercury, a fresh electric SUV concept at Auto Guangzhou 2026.

What's cool? It is planned to get CATL's battery-swapping tech in a second version, so you can swap out a dead battery for a charged one in just 100 seconds, no long charging waits.

The system connects to CATL's growing Choco-Swap network, aiming for 6,000 stations across China by 2027.