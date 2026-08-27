Hyundai unveils over 100 vehicles to challenge US hybrids, BYD
Hyundai just announced it's rolling out more than 100 new and updated vehicles, aiming to shake up the US hybrid scene (watch out, Toyota) and compete with Chinese EV brands like BYD.
The news came straight from CEO Jose Munoz at Hyundai's CEO Investor Day in Seoul.
Expands into 18 vehicle segments
Hyundai's expanding into 18 fresh vehicle segments: think midsize pickups, light commercial vehicles, and body-on-frame vehicles.
They're launching 58 models in the US alone, plus dozens more in Europe, India, and China.
With EV demand slowing down, Hyundai is betting big on hybrids too: they want nearly half their North American sales to be hybrids by 2030.
Expect seven new and updated models in just the next eight months (like the Ioniq 3 compact EV and a Santa Fe that targets more than 966km of total range), plus a boost in global production and the first hybrid Genesis on the way.