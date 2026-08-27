Hyundai unveils over 100 vehicles to challenge US hybrids, BYD

Hyundai's expanding into 18 fresh vehicle segments: think midsize pickups, light commercial vehicles, and body-on-frame vehicles.

They're launching 58 models in the US alone, plus dozens more in Europe, India, and China.

With EV demand slowing down, Hyundai is betting big on hybrids too: they want nearly half their North American sales to be hybrids by 2030.

Expect seven new and updated models in just the next eight months (like the Ioniq 3 compact EV and a Santa Fe that targets more than 966km of total range), plus a boost in global production and the first hybrid Genesis on the way.