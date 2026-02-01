India is building rare earth corridors to boost EV production

Currently, India relies heavily on China for battery imports

Right now, India depends on China for over 75% of its lithium-ion cells—an issue as Chinese export perks are ending soon and prices could rise.

By building these corridors and supporting local battery production, India hopes to cut import reliance and lower costs.

The industry is also asking for more government support—like GST rationalization for EV components and better charging infrastructure—to make electric rides more affordable and accessible for everyone.