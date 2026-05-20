India issues official standards for E22 E25 E27 E30 gasoline
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India just announced official standards for gasoline mixed with more than 20% ethanol: think E22, E25, E27, and E30.
The new standard takes effect from May 15, 2026, building on the nationwide E20 mandate.
The goal? Cleaner energy and less dependence on imported oil.
Standards indicate higher blends need upgrades
The fresh standards cover things like ethanol content, fuel quality, and engine safety.
While carmakers managed the switch to E20 pretty smoothly, going up to higher blends like E30 will mean more upgrades for engines and fuel systems.
The move is all about steering India toward a greener future, and giving a boost to homegrown ethanol production along the way.