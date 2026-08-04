Indian government considers releasing June 2024 E20 study by ARAI
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The Indian government is thinking about sharing a big study on E20 fuel, gasoline mixed with 20% ethanol.
This research, finished in June 2024 by ARAI along with IOCL and SIAM, checks how vehicles made for E10 fuel handle the switch to E20.
The goal? Clear up confusion for drivers and help everyone understand what using more ethanol really means.
E20 study: consumption up, emissions legal
Turns out, switching to E20 makes two-wheelers use a bit more fuel (1% to 6% increase), but emissions stay within legal limits.
BS-IV cars saw a 2% to 4% bump in consumption, and BS-VI cars had a 2% to 3% rise.
Some tested vehicle models might be left out of the public report to protect manufacturers' interests.