India's EV market could grow 12x to 30 million vehicles

India's battery demand projected 362 GWh

EV sales jumped 26% from 2024 to 2025, with two-wheelers leading the charge.

Battery demand will skyrocket too, from 19 GWh in 2025 to a huge 362 GWh by 2032, as bigger battery packs become standard.

All this growth means big opportunities for local manufacturing and jobs in power electronics and drivetrains, so the EV boom could be good news for both drivers and job seekers.