India's EV market could grow 12x to 30 million vehicles
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Big news for anyone eyeing an electric ride: India's EV market is on track to grow 12 times bigger by 2032, possibly reaching over 30 million vehicles.
This surge is fueled by rising fuel prices, more electric SUVs and bikes hitting the streets, and a growing interest in cleaner options, according to a new India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) report.
India's battery demand projected 362 GWh
EV sales jumped 26% from 2024 to 2025, with two-wheelers leading the charge.
Battery demand will skyrocket too, from 19 GWh in 2025 to a huge 362 GWh by 2032, as bigger battery packs become standard.
All this growth means big opportunities for local manufacturing and jobs in power electronics and drivetrains, so the EV boom could be good news for both drivers and job seekers.