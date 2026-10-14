Ineos Grenadier Helmsman debuts with nautical styling, starts at £70,995
Ineos just dropped the Helmsman edition for its 2027 Grenadier lineup, and it's all about those nautical, adventure-ready looks.
Available as both a station wagon and a Quartermaster pickup, this special model starts at £70,995 (about $94,700).
It stands out with a deep blue paint finish originally developed for the brand's Arcane Works models, dark exterior accents, and sleek 17-inch diamond-cut wheels.
Helmsman interior, colors and watersports focus
Inside, you get heated leather seats with oyster-colored inserts plus Ineos's Smooth Pack: think ambient lighting and handy parking sensors.
Color options include Eldoret Blue, Scottish White, or Whiteout Blue with contrasting Inky Black or Scottish White roofs.
The Helmsman is clearly aimed at watersports lovers and anyone chasing new adventures.
Sagree Sardien, global sales director at Ineos Automotive, puts it this way: "After three quarters of double digit growth, it's clear that our model line-up evolution is focused on bringing new customers to the brand who share our spirit of adventure."