Ineos Grenadier Helmsman debuts with nautical styling, starts at £70,995

Ineos just dropped the Helmsman edition for its 2027 Grenadier lineup, and it's all about those nautical, adventure-ready looks.

Available as both a station wagon and a Quartermaster pickup, this special model starts at £70,995 (about $94,700).

It stands out with a deep blue paint finish originally developed for the brand's Arcane Works models, dark exterior accents, and sleek 17-inch diamond-cut wheels.