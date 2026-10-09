Ineos Grenadier secures military contracts with Italy and Austria
The Ineos Grenadier off-roader just landed its debut military contract with Italy and Austria's separate government deal for an armored version: big news for the brand.
Italy's army will start receiving its Grenadiers in early 2027, while Austria is getting an armored version by late 2026.
It's a major step for Ineos as it breaks into the defense world.
Grenadier joins NATO and European forces
These deals mark Italy's order as the Grenadier's official entry into a NATO fleet, but Austria's separate government deal for an armored version is not all: it's also being tested by the UK Ministry of Defence as a possible replacement for the British Army's aging Land Rover fleet.
Plus, versions of the Grenadier are already in use with counter-terrorism and tactical units in Germany, France, and Spain, plus security and border forces in Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Slovakia.