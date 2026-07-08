ISMA says E20 mileage drop only about 3 to 3.5%

ISMA cites over ₹1.4L/cr savings

ISMA points out that using more ethanol has already saved India over ₹1.4 lakh crore by cutting oil imports and has helped clean up the air. Plus, it supports farmers growing sugarcane and other crops for fuel.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal wants car companies to share real data on how E20 affects older vehicles and whether drivers will get compensated for bigger mileage drops.

Industry leaders insist the program is solid science and key to India's cleaner energy future, and are urging everyone to stick to facts instead of online rumors.