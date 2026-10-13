Jaguar electric reboot draws 50,000 subscribers, 80% new to brand
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Jaguar's all-electric reboot is turning heads: over 50,000 people have already signed up for updates, and about 80% of them have never owned a Jaguar before.
This big wave of interest shows the brand's electric plans are reaching way beyond its usual crowd.
Type 01 targets younger luxury buyers
Leading this charge is the new Type 01, a sleek four-door electric GT revealed in October 2026.
It's designed to attract younger buyers who care about style and design.
Jaguar admits this move might not appeal to all its existing customers, but it's betting big on a more exclusive luxury vibe for the future.