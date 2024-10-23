Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaguar Classic has crafted two 1961 E-Type models, featuring the original 3.8-liter 'XK' straight-six engine, but with modern upgrades like electronic fuel injection and a five-speed manual gearbox.

The E-Type was discontinued in 1974

Jaguar builds two 1961 E-Types to fulfill special order

What's the story Jaguar is poised to stop making combustion cars as it gears up for a major transformation into a premium, low-volume electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. But, before that, the company has something special in store. To mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic E-Type's production end in 1974, Jaguar's Classic division has created two brand new versions of the legendary car for a devoted fan in Southeast Asia.

Engine details

New E-Type models feature original 3.8L 'XK' straight-six engine

The newly built E-Types aren't replicas of the later models, which have received less admiration over the years. Rather, Jaguar Classic has opted to replicate the stunning Series I convertible. These cars are powered by the original model's 3.8-liter version of the long-standing 'XK' straight-six engine, keeping a strong link to their historical roots while adding modern enhancements for today's driving conditions.

Technological enhancements

Modern upgrades enhance driving experience

To make these cars more usable on a daily basis, Jaguar has made a number of changes. The original's trio of carburetors has been replaced with electronic fuel injection, while a new five-speed manual gearbox has replaced the four-speed one. Notably, these cars also come with a Bluetooth audio system disguised as the original and a heated windscreen, making them more modern yet classic.

Design aesthetics

Classic E-Type color schemes and luxurious interiors

The biggest tribute to the later-period E-Types is evident in the color schemes of these new models. One car is painted in Signet Green and the other in Opal Black, both shades that were offered during the E-Type's last production year. The interiors of both cars are dressed in hand-woven tan Bridge of Weir leather, adding a touch of luxury to their classic appeal.

Artistic collaboration

Jaguar Classic collaborates with Deakin & Francis for detailing

Jaguar Classic has teamed up with England's oldest operational jeweler Deakin & Francis to add subtle detailing across these cars. These details are made out of mother of pearl, solid silver, and 18-karat gold. The 'Growler' badges on the nose, steering wheel hub and gear knob are all made from real gold while silver details include the knurled instrument switches and the gear knob itself. The buyer's name and the prices of these special edition cars remain a mystery.