JCB's Hydromax to exceed 564km/h at Bonneville using hydrogen
JCB, best known for construction equipment, is taking its tech to the next level with Hydromax, a 32.8-foot-long car built to hit over 564km/h at Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats this August.
If successful, it'll nearly double BMW's current hydrogen internal combustion vehicle speed record and show just how far clean tech can go.
Hydromax uses 2 800hp hydrogen engines
Hydromax isn't just about breaking records: it's powered by two 800-horsepower hydrogen engines adapted from JCB excavators and will be driven by Andy Green, a Royal Air Force pilot who already holds the diesel land speed record.
JCB has poured £100 million into hydrogen research over five years, and this attempt lines up with its new $500 million Texas factory opening.
As Chairman Anthony Bamford puts it, Hydromax is proof of concept for British engineering, and a big statement about hydrogen's future in heavy machinery.