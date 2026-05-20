JCB's Hydromax to exceed 564km/h at Bonneville using hydrogen

Hydromax uses 2 800hp hydrogen engines

Hydromax isn't just about breaking records: it's powered by two 800-horsepower hydrogen engines adapted from JCB excavators and will be driven by Andy Green, a Royal Air Force pilot who already holds the diesel land speed record.

JCB has poured £100 million into hydrogen research over five years, and this attempt lines up with its new $500 million Texas factory opening.

As Chairman Anthony Bamford puts it, Hydromax is proof of concept for British engineering, and a big statement about hydrogen's future in heavy machinery.