Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito in India 73.55L sells out
Jeep just dropped the super-exclusive Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition in India at ₹73.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Only 25 units were up for grabs here. They're already sold out, which says a lot about the buzz around this model.
Deliveries will happen through official dealerships, underlining how rare this edition really is.
Whitecap Mojito limited to 250 globally
Globally, there are just 250 of these Jeeps. The Whitecap Mojito stands out with its bold green paint, white roof, and 1941 decals celebrating Jeep's legacy.
Inside, you get a dashcam and tougher grab handles on top of standard Rubicon features like a big touchscreen and strong safety tech.
Under the hood is the familiar 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine with 272hp, the same power as the regular Rubicon but wrapped in a much rarer package.