Karnataka to levy lifetime road tax on EVs under ₹25L
Heads up if you're eyeing an electric vehicle in Karnataka: from March 2026, the state will roll out a lifetime road tax on eligible EVs priced below ₹25 lakh, excluding electric two-wheelers/e-bikes.
This is a big change from the current setup, where only pricier EVs get taxed.
The move is part of an updated Motor Vehicles Taxation Act and is mainly about increasing state revenue.
Private/commercial EVs taxed 5% 8%
Here's what's changing: private and commercial EVs (except e-bikes) will be taxed based on their ex-showroom price: 5% for those under ₹10 lakh, and 8% for EVs priced above ₹10 lakh and under ₹25 lakh.
Meanwhile, Delhi offers road tax exemptions, while Maharashtra provides EV incentives and targets.
For example, Delhi won't charge road tax on EVs under ₹30 lakh until 2030 and plans to phase out petrol two-wheelers by 2028.