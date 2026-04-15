Karnataka to levy lifetime road tax on EVs under ₹25L

Private/commercial EVs taxed 5% 8%

Here's what's changing: private and commercial EVs (except e-bikes) will be taxed based on their ex-showroom price: 5% for those under ₹10 lakh, and 8% for EVs priced above ₹10 lakh and under ₹25 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi offers road tax exemptions, while Maharashtra provides EV incentives and targets.

For example, Delhi won't charge road tax on EVs under ₹30 lakh until 2030 and plans to phase out petrol two-wheelers by 2028.