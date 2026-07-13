Kawasaki India offers free ₹1.25L pannier kit with Ninja 1100SX

Ninja 1100SX packs 1,099cc touring tech

The Ninja 1100SX isn't just about looks: it's powered by a strong 1,099-cc engine (134hp, 113 Nm), paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quickshifter for smooth rides.

You also get advanced safety features like cornering ABS, traction control, and Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki's app to keep track of your ride, all designed to make touring both fun and safe.