Kawasaki unveils Versys 900 and 900 SE with 948cc engine
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Kawasaki just pulled the covers off its new Versys 900 and 900 SE adventure bikes, both packing a punchy 948 cc engine borrowed from the Z900 (think: 123hp and plenty of torque for those long rides).
Tech-wise, they're stepping up with features like adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, making touring a lot smarter and safer.
UK prices and April availability
The standard Versys 900 starts at £10,899 (about ₹13.74 lakh), while the SE version is £11,799 (around ₹14.87 lakh), hitting UK showrooms by April next year.
The SE also throws in extras like heated grips and LED fog lamps as standard.
Kawasaki hinted at even more touring-focused versions in the future, so if you're into road trips or adventure rides, keep an eye out!