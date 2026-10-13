Kawasaki Z300 streetfighter set to roll into India October 20
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Kawasaki's new Z300 streetfighter is rolling into India on October 20, 2026.
Fresh off its Bangalore debut, the bike shows off a bold design inspired by the bigger Z900 and features a comfy upright handlebar.
Following the Bangalore preview, it will be showcased in Mumbai and Pune on October 18.
Z300 bookings open nationwide October 19
The Z300 packs a 296 cc liquid-cooled twin engine (like the Ninja 300), putting out 39hp and 26.1 Nm with a six-speed gearbox.
It gets a modern TFT display with smartphone connectivity (nice touch for tech lovers) and comes in green or black.
Expected to be priced under ₹3 lakh, it lines up against bikes like the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310.
Bookings open nationwide on October 19, just before all specs are revealed.