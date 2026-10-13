Kawasaki Z300 streetfighter set to roll into India October 20

The Z300 packs a 296 cc liquid-cooled twin engine (like the Ninja 300), putting out 39hp and 26.1 Nm with a six-speed gearbox.

It gets a modern TFT display with smartphone connectivity (nice touch for tech lovers) and comes in green or black.

Expected to be priced under ₹3 lakh, it lines up against bikes like the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310.

Bookings open nationwide on October 19, just before all specs are revealed.