Kia India teases Sorento, 1st hybrid SUV, pre-bookings open
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Kia India just dropped a teaser for the Sorento, its first hybrid SUV in the country.
Pre-bookings are open now, and the launch is expected before Diwali 2026.
This premium three-row ride will sit above the Seltos as Kia's new flagship ICE SUV.
Sorento 1.6L hybrid, ₹40L expected
The Sorento shows off a bold look with upright styling and stacked lights.
It's likely to offer both six- and seven-seat options, twin 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and Level 2 ADAS tech.
Power is expected to come from a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol strong-hybrid engine, which makes around 238hp in international markets.
Local assembly should keep prices competitive, starting around ₹40 lakh, and it'll go up against rivals like Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.