Kia's new EV3 GT, EV4 GT, and EV5 GT bring sporty vibes to electric cars

Quick specs rundown:

The EV3 GT and EV4 GT both use an 81.4kWh battery with a combined 288hp—enough to go from 0-100km/h in about 5.7 seconds (the sleeker EV4 is a hair quicker).

Expect bold looks too: both get 20-inch wheels, semi-bucket seats, neon accents, and a sporty steering wheel.

The bigger EV5 GT ups power to 302hp but is just a bit slower at 6.2 seconds to 100km/h.