Kia's new EV3 GT, EV4 GT, and EV5 GT bring sporty vibes to electric cars
Kia just dropped three new performance-focused electric cars at the Brussels Motor Show: the compact EV3 GT crossover, the sporty EV4 GT hatch/fastback, and the midsize EV5 GT SUV.
Each one packs dual-motor all-wheel drive, adaptive suspension tuned for fun driving, virtual gear shifts, cool sound effects, and special drive modes that adjust power delivery, steering, and suspension for a sportier drive.
Quick specs rundown:
The EV3 GT and EV4 GT both use an 81.4kWh battery with a combined 288hp—enough to go from 0-100km/h in about 5.7 seconds (the sleeker EV4 is a hair quicker).
Expect bold looks too: both get 20-inch wheels, semi-bucket seats, neon accents, and a sporty steering wheel.
The bigger EV5 GT ups power to 302hp but is just a bit slower at 6.2 seconds to 100km/h.
Should you care?
If you're into fast electric rides with style—and live in Europe—these are worth checking out.
They join Kia's growing lineup of "GT" models but aren't coming to America just yet.