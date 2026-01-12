Next Article
Ola Electric rolls out 'Ola Shakti'—a battery backup for your home
Auto
Ola Electric just launched Ola Shakti, its first-ever battery energy storage system for homes, farms, and small businesses.
Built at their Tamil Nadu Gigafactory with fully homegrown tech, Ola Shakti is designed to keep the lights on during outages and help users move away from old-school inverters or noisy diesel generators.
What makes Ola Shakti stand out?
This system uses spill-proof, IP67-rated batteries and can be charged up in just two hours.
You can monitor your energy use digitally and switch over to backup power instantly—no lag.
There are four versions available, and pre-orders are open now on the Ola Electric website for ₹999 if you want to be among the first to try it out.