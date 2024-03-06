Next Article

All Opulence Edition models feature Bentley's signature chrome-slatted grille (Photo credit: Bentley)

Bentley introduces special Mulliner models for India's elite

By Pradnesh Naik 12:18 pm Mar 06, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Bentley has unveiled its first-ever Mulliner Bespoke Edition, called the Opulance Edition, designed exclusively for the Indian market. This luxurious lineup includes five individually curated models: a Continental GT Speed, a Flying Spur Speed, and three Bentayga EWB Azure variants. Each vehicle showcases a unique exterior and interior finish inspired by the vibrant colors of the Indian flag, representing the pinnacle of luxury automotive design.

Design

Exclusive 'Scarab Green' exterior and dual-tone interior

The Opulence Edition vehicles sport a stunning 'Scarab Green' exterior, a special Mulliner creation inspired by the iridescent green exoskeleton of the scarab beetle. Inside, the bespoke 'Mandarin Orange' and 'Cumbrian Green' colored scheme on the dashboard, door trims, and seats pay tribute to India's national colors, seamlessly blending luxury with patriotism. The mirror-like piano veneer of the fascia and trim, featuring an inset chrome motif of wild horses and mountain peaks, further adds to the lavishness.

Performance and features

Performance highlights of Opulence Edition models

The Continental GT Speed is a powerhouse with a 659hp, W12 engine, offering remarkable performance. It rolls on 22-inch 'Speed' wheels, highlighting its muscular lines. The Flying Spur Speed features a 626hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, providing luxury and sophistication with its Scarab Green exterior, diamond knurling, and 'Naim for Bentley' audio system. The Bentayga EWB Azure focuses on space and luxury, providing a four-seat configuration and Bentley's Dynamic Ride technology. It gets a 450hp, 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 petrol-hybrid setup.

Commitment to India

Celebrating Bentley's commitment to the Indian market

The Opulence Edition demonstrates Bentley's commitment to delivering bespoke luxury vehicles tailored to the discerning tastes of Indian customers. This unique color and trim specification is a result of a collaboration between Bentley Mumbai and the Mulliner team, celebrating Bentley's first Mulliner bespoke edition for the Indian market. With their exquisite design, luxurious features, and performance capabilities, these exclusive models are set to make a statement in India's luxury automotive scene.

Information

How much do Bentley's Opulence Edition cars cost?

Bentley has not revealed the pricing of the special Opulence Edition cars. However, they are likely to carry a premium over the standard models which start at Rs. 5 crore for Bentayga, Rs. 5.23 crore for Continental GT, and Rs. 5.25 crore for Flying Spur.