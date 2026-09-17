Lucid Motors partners with Bolt to build 25,000 European robotaxis
Lucid Motors is partnering with Bolt, the European mobility platform, to roll out at least 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles across Europe.
These robotaxis will be built on Lucid's upcoming midsize EV platform, but you'll have to wait a bit, as the first vehicle on Lucid's midsize platform is delayed to the second half of 2027 after some company shake-ups and delays.
Bolt targets 100,000 vehicles by 2035
Lucid and Bolt are joining forces to build these autonomous vehicles using NVIDIA's Hyperion technology.
While they haven't shared exact deal terms yet, Bolt says it aims to deploy at least 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles (no timeline given); it has an ambition of 100,000 autonomous vehicles by 2035.
As Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig puts it, autonomous driving in Europe requires data, software, vehicles, and operations to work as one system built for European roads and regulation.
Lucid, Uber, Nuro plan Gravity robotaxi
Besides this new deal, Lucid is also working with Uber and Nuro on a robotaxi version of its Gravity SUV (expected by the end of 2026) and has spent the last year working in partnership with Uber and autonomous vehicle firm Nuro to launch a robotaxi version of its Gravity SUV.