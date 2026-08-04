Mahindra files Vision X design patent, compact SUV coming 2027
Mahindra just filed a design patent for its new Vision X SUV, a compact, sub-4-meter ride built on the NU IQ platform.
Production is expected to start in 2027, and you'll likely get to pick between gasoline/diesel (ICE) and electric versions.
The look sticks pretty close to last year's Vision X concept.
Vision X priced around 11L-16L
The Vision X brings an eye-catching X-shaped grille, sleek LED DRLs up top, squared wheel arches, flush door handles, and camera-based side mirrors.
Inside, expect a modern vibe with dual digital screens and features like wireless charging, 5G connectivity, OTA updates, and ADAS.
Expected to be positioned above the XUV 3XO, likely to be priced around ₹11 lakh to ₹16 lakh, it's set to take on the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in India's hot SUV scene.