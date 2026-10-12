Mahindra teases CNG XUV 3XO launching October 15 2026
Auto
Mahindra just dropped a teaser for the XUV 3XO CNG, set to launch on October 15, 2026.
This new variant gives buyers another fuel option alongside gasoline, diesel, and electric.
With this move, the XUV 3XO joins rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon in offering a CNG model; great news if you're looking for something greener without breaking the bank.
XUV 3XO teaser reveals exterior features
The teaser shows off some fresh design touches: a body-colored panel with metallic accents around Mahindra's Twin Peaks logo, plus connected LED tail-lamps, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and a black rear bumper with a silver skid plate.
There's also a "CNG" sticker on the rear windscreen so you know it's the new variant.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a bold look and roomy interiors.