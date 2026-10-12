Mahindra teases CNG XUV 3XO launching October 15 2026

The teaser shows off some fresh design touches: a body-colored panel with metallic accents around Mahindra's Twin Peaks logo, plus connected LED tail-lamps, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and a black rear bumper with a silver skid plate.

There's also a "CNG" sticker on the rear windscreen so you know it's the new variant.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a bold look and roomy interiors.