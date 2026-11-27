Mahindra to launch 4 new models in India April 2027
Mahindra is preparing to launch four new models in India over the coming months, with the lineup likely to arrive by April 2027, including fresh SUVs, two electric SUVs, and a pickup truck.
The lineup features the Thar Roxx, XEV 9e Sporteq, BE 07, and Scorpio Lifestyler, so there's something for adventure lovers and EV fans alike.
Mahindra model timelines and ranges
The Thar Roxx could get changes to its suspension system.
The XEV 9e Sporteq arrives December 8, 2026.
The Scorpio Lifestyler is a flexible pickup truck with multiple engine choices, set to launch by April 2027 under ₹19.79 lakh.
On the EV side, the XEV 9e Sporteq lands this December with a solid 580km range; the BE 07 aims for up to 700km and could debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo before March 2027.