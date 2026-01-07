Mahindra XUV 7XO debuts with music-synced lighting and fresh tech
Mahindra just dropped the XUV 7XO, and its standout feature is GrooveMe—a system that syncs the SUV's inside and outside lights to your music, powered by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon setup.
Prices start at ₹13.66 lakh, with bookings from January 8 and deliveries from January 14.
Specs & features at a glance:
You get two engine choices: a punchy 2.0L turbo-petrol (200hp/380Nm) or a strong 2.2L diesel (185hp/450Nm), each available with a six-speed manual or automatic.
Higher variants offer Level-2 ADAS and up to seven airbags.
Why it stands out:
Inside, there are triple 12.3-inch screens, ventilated seats, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and even Dolby Vision for next-level visuals—making it the first in India to offer this tech.
Competing with Tata Safari and MG Hector, the XUV 7XO feels like a solid pick if you want your ride loaded with smart features that actually feel fun to use.