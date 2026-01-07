Mahindra XUV 7XO debuts with music-synced lighting and fresh tech

You get two engine choices: a punchy 2.0L turbo-petrol (200hp/380Nm) or a strong 2.2L diesel (185hp/450Nm), each available with a six-speed manual or automatic. Higher variants offer Level-2 ADAS and up to seven airbags.

Why it stands out:

Inside, there are triple 12.3-inch screens, ventilated seats, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and even Dolby Vision for next-level visuals—making it the first in India to offer this tech.

Competing with Tata Safari and MG Hector, the XUV 7XO feels like a solid pick if you want your ride loaded with smart features that actually feel fun to use.