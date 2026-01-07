Tata Harrier gets a petrol power boost

What's new inside and out?

You can pick between a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

The cabin now feels brighter with a lighter color scheme, plus there's a big 14.53-inch QLED touchscreen for all your playlists and maps.

For safety, Tata has added seven airbags and Level 2+ ADAS tech, while practical touches like camera washers and reversing ORVMs make daily drives easier.

There's also a fresh Crimson Nitro color to stand out, as Harrier takes on rivals like MG Hector—and with Tata's new petrol engine reportedly under consideration for future Jeep Compass models.