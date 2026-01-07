Tata Harrier gets a petrol power boost
Tata Motors just dropped a new petrol version of the Harrier SUV, priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Under the hood is a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine with 170hp and 280Nm torque—closely related to the one used in the latest Sierra (with slightly lower output) and also available in the Safari—giving you more choice if you're not into diesel.
What's new inside and out?
You can pick between a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
The cabin now feels brighter with a lighter color scheme, plus there's a big 14.53-inch QLED touchscreen for all your playlists and maps.
For safety, Tata has added seven airbags and Level 2+ ADAS tech, while practical touches like camera washers and reversing ORVMs make daily drives easier.
There's also a fresh Crimson Nitro color to stand out, as Harrier takes on rivals like MG Hector—and with Tata's new petrol engine reportedly under consideration for future Jeep Compass models.