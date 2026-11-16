Maruti 800 becomes 1st Indian car to win FIVA award
Big moment for Indian cars: the legendary Maruti 800 just bagged the FIVA World Vehicle Heritage Award, making it the first Indian car ever to do so.
This award celebrates vehicles that shaped history, and honestly, few cars have been as iconic for India's middle class as the Maruti 800 since its launch in 1983.
Maruti 800 showcased India's manufacturing talent
Born from a partnership between Suzuki and the Indian government, the Maruti 800 changed everything: it was affordable (₹52,500), got over 100,000 bookings before launch, and by 2014 had sold more than 2.7 million units.
It wasn't just about getting people on the road; it became a symbol of dreams and progress for millions.
As Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava put it, this car showed off India's manufacturing talent and helped put us on the global automotive map.