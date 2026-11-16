Born from a partnership between Suzuki and the Indian government, the Maruti 800 changed everything: it was affordable (₹52,500), got over 100,000 bookings before launch, and by 2014 had sold more than 2.7 million units.

It wasn't just about getting people on the road; it became a symbol of dreams and progress for millions.

As Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava put it, this car showed off India's manufacturing talent and helped put us on the global automotive map.