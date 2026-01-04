Maruti Suzuki keeps its crown as India's top car exporter—again
Maruti Suzuki just held onto its title as India's biggest passenger car exporter for the fifth year straight, shipping a record 395,648 vehicles in calendar year 2025—a 21% jump from last year.
The company's global game is strong, reaching over 100 countries and showing off what Indian manufacturing can do, even with tough trade conditions, a sentiment echoed by the CEO.
Big numbers and new moves
In calendar year 2025, Maruti Suzuki rolled out 2.25 million cars—its second year crossing the two-million mark.
They also started exporting their electric e-Vitara from Gujarat in August 2025, sending more than 13,000 units to mostly European markets.
Fronx SUV breaks records
The Fronx SUV smashed records by hitting 100,000 exports in just two years since launch—the fastest for any Indian SUV.
With smart export strategies and a mix of popular models, Maruti Suzuki isn't slowing down anytime soon.