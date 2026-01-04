Maruti Suzuki keeps its crown as India's top car exporter—again Auto Jan 04, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just held onto its title as India's biggest passenger car exporter for the fifth year straight, shipping a record 395,648 vehicles in calendar year 2025—a 21% jump from last year.

The company's global game is strong, reaching over 100 countries and showing off what Indian manufacturing can do, even with tough trade conditions, a sentiment echoed by the CEO.